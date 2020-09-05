Popular artiste, MceeDon to float clothing line

Nigerian singer, McDonald Osuruaka, popularly known as MceeDon is set to float a clothing line which ‘will set the pace for other fashion outfits’ in the country.

MceeDon made this known during a recent media chat also said he will release a new single to the admiration of his fans.

The soft-spoken musician said the clothing line will be a pacesetter, adding that he wants to take over the fashion industry.

“I’m delving into fashion and I’m happy about this. Fashion, especially having a clothing line is another business I’m very passionate about and I’m glad it is coming to reality. I won’t like to reveal many details about the new line yet, but I can tell you it is definitely going to be a pacesetter. Just watch out,” MceeDon said.

When asked how he plans to combine music and fashion together, the amazing vocalist said that “both fashion and music are businesses that can be combined without one affecting the other. They are both complementary, in fact, it is easy to use music to promote fashion and fashion to promote music. Combining both won’t pose any challenge at all.

“Can you imagine how many attires artistes wear in a music video shoot to look good and have a perfect representation of what they want the music video to look like? This also applies for other entertainment shows, musicians perform with more than one cloth on stage, and we attend events having different clothes because we have to look good and classy, always,” he said.

