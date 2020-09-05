Why I stopped secular music —John Mayor

John Mayor is a seasoned singer and has been producing officially his own music since 2008. He is also a businessman in the hospitality sector. He speaks with FAVOUR BOLUWADE on his musical journey and why he chose a new style of music.

Ibadan has been a home of popular musicians in the country; how has being affiliated with Ibadan helped your career?

Being affiliated to Ibadan has been of help to me because I did my voice training in Ibadan and recorded my songs with some of the great producers in Ibadan, who have recorded many popular artists. They keep encouraging me to do more.

What inspires your music?

My late dad did. I once saw the scripts of the songs my dad wrote in the 1960 and 1970, I was moved and promised God to pick it from where he stopped

How was it coming up with albums consistently? That must be some load of work…

Yes, it is a great task, especially for someone like me that is busy with many things. But God has always been faithful, He has taken His time to build me up as someone who can do many things at the same time without going off balance.

When did your musical career actually start?

My music career began in 2008 when I released my first album “Jubilation”. The songs were recorded at Krismark studio. But due to some personal reasons I left singing for eleven years. I returned to singing in 2019 by releasing a tribute song to late Aderemi Junaid, wife of a retired Commissioner of Police.

Do you share the opinion that there are genres of music gospel singers shouldn’t explore?

No, I believe all genres can be explored. The power is not in the genre but the person applying it. Though individual belief and preference still stand.

Who are your musical mentors?

R.Kelly had been someone that I admired for many years, that is why “ Let it Shine” in my album “Effulgence” goes in line with his style. Also, Tye Tribett, Deitrick Haddon, Travis Greene, Tonex, Jonathan McReynolds.

How do you combine music, family and business?

God is helping me to combine them. Things I’m combining together are many: The Rules of a Healthy Mind is a book that I am publishing now; it should be out soon too.

Why did you delve into other businesses? There’s no money in Gospel music?

I love doing business, I love serving people to the best of my ability. I have numerous business ideas that I’ve developed over the years and those ideas are my assets. I understand business by experience, My Company, Legit Travels and Educonsult is a consulting firm with certificates of authorisation as a representative of many universities abroad. Our firm is also working very hard to become authorised representative of many companies abroad in Nigeria, so that we can provide global employment opportunities to many unemployed and underemployed youths in Nigeria. I also have Legit Publishing House for publishing gospel books, magazines and newsletters. I am not doing business because there is no money in gospel music, but everything has its own time. I finance my through my music businesses for now.

What’s the most challenging thing about doing your kind of music?

The most challenging thing is getting to know the audience that appreciates my kind of music

Do you still want to do secular music?

No, in my polytechnic days, I had done some secular songs but I can’t do them anymore.

Family?

I was born into the family of late Evangelist A.A. Oluwafemi and Eunice Oluwafemi. We are from Ilesa in Osun State. I am second in a family of six

Education?

I studied bricklaying and block laying at Technical College,Oyo; furthered at Federal Polytechnic, Ede; studied for Bachelor of Theology at Calvary International Bible College, Ibadan for four years; Bachelor of Arts at both Bethel Institute, Gbongan and Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye.

What’s next for you?

Next for me is to release ‘Arugbo Ojo’ next week and release ‘Rise Up’ shortly after. I also wish to release my book “Rules of Healthy Mind” which is about 70,000 words soon.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EDITORIAL: FG’s Gaffe On Amotekun

FOR the umpteenth time, the presidency stirred the hornet’s nest recently. Against the run of logic and the law, it declared that regional security outfits such as Amotekun would be subsumed under the existing policy architecture. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, featuring…

E Ink Tablets Are Fast Replacing Pen And Paper.

E Ink tablets are devices that allow you to do the things you can do with a pen and notepad, which is to take notes for keeps with the possibility of reviewing later. The simplicity of these devices is so amazing that using them is just like using pen and paper. Technological advancements have made lots of people turn to…

22 Christians And Muslims Leaders Unite For Peace In Kaduna

Muslim and Christian leaders in Kaduna State have called on adherents of both religions to stop conducts that are unbecoming of their faith but to embrace peace instead. The leaders of faith spoke at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna when Governor Nasir El-Rufai inaugurated the House of Kaduna Family, a platform…

Over 9,246 Teachers Failed Professional Qualifying Exams ― TRCN

Not less than 9246 teachers failed the Batch A professional qualifying examination conducted in July 2020, by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN). Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Professor Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye, who release the results the examination on Thursday in Abuja, however, said a…

NBA Team Denied Access To Kano Singer Accused Of Blasphemy

A two-man fact-finding committee set up by the National President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Olumide Akpata to visit Yahaya Sharif Aminu in Kano Correctional Centre was denied access to the convicted singer. The committee made up of the NBA 1st Vice President– Mr John Aikpokpo-Martins and the…