Man, 50, rearrested after raping 4-year-old girl in Bauchi

A suspected rapist, 50 years old Yusuf Bako, resident of Yakubu Wanka street, within Bauchi metropolis has been rearrested by Bauchi State Police Command for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl.

The suspect who was rescued by a team of Police personnel after he was almost beaten to death by angry mobs was caught in the act of raping the 4-year-old girl in a Mosque at Aminu street in Bauchi late Friday evening.

The State Police Commissioner, Lawal Tanko Jimeta confirmed the development in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil made available to newsmen in Bauchi on Saturday.

The release further revealed that the suspect has already confessed to committing the crime as well as confirmed that he actually had canal knowledge of the minor.

Further Interrogation of the suspect revealed that he was arrested and imprisoned in the year 2001 and 2015 for the same offence and that he was recently pardoned by the state government due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawan Tanko Jimeta also used the medium to call on the people of Bauchi state to continue exercising their civic responsibility of giving vital information to the police in order to fight crime and criminality in the state.

