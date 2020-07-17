Poor Infrastructure impedes Awori tourism — Fadina

The Chairman of Awori Tourism Board, Prince Adetunji Fadina has lamented the poor infrastructure impeding tourism development in Awori land.
Fadipe made this known during a press conference organised by the board recently in Ota, Ogun State.
He explained that poor infrastructure, like bad roads had been an obstacle to the development of tourism in Ogun State and the country at large.
“The deplorable state of the roads in the country has hindered the tourism industry to thrive.
“The federal and state governments need to enhance tourism industry by providing good road network to attract investors and boost revenue generation,’’ Fadina said.
He, however, noted the need for the governments to put the right person at the management of tourism affairs to boost the activities of the industry.
“The country is endowed with numerous tourist attraction sites that could create employment opportunity for youths and boost revenue generation of both the federal and state governments.
“The Federal Government is losing between $5 billion and $8 billion annually from the tourism industry.
He said that Ogun State government could also generate over $25 billion if good road infrastructure was in place.
Fadina listed some tourist centres that could attract foreign investors to include Olumo Rock, in Abeokuta, the cradle of egungun in Ota, Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu-Ode and the home of the father of Nigerian theatre, late Chief Hubert Ogunde among others.
