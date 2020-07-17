NCAC organises Nigeria’s first COVID-19 new normal drive-in cultural show
•Focuses on Jos rich potential
Nigeria cultural tourism community witnessed its first successful count down to a post-COVID-19 new normal engagement with a drive-in artistic experience, held at the open grounds of Sheraton Hotels, Abuja on Sunday.
The event, shovelled with very tight security, social distancing and a must wear mask protocols, ushered in selected car owners strategically connected to a special program frequency for sound, dedicated pavilions and over forty visitors convenience.
The well illuminated and decorated open theatre stand was centralised and visible from all directions and angles, with the thespians observing the approved protocols, with the Abuja hotel staff serving guests with snacks and beverages at intervals and fully following the established hygienic protocols.
Showed live on NCAC zoom, Instagram, Facebook and other social media platform, the event was also cover by notable Nigerian television stations added to the glamorous experiment as well as the print media not also left out.
As won’t with Runsewe’s NCAC post-COVID-19 creative offensive efforts, the drive in open theater was geared towards perfecting the up coming National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) slated for Jos in October.
With the digital interaction attracting over 18 countries, with ambassadors of Trinidad and Tobago, venuzuela, India, Pakistan and China, the template for Nigeria’s come back to life post-COVID-19 was on showcase.
Added to the live theatre experiment, was a clinically driven pre and post fumigation the event ground and facilities, with special attention paid to the dedicated pavilion for the photojournalists and television camera personnel.
Runsewe, expressed happiness at the encouraging presence of Nigerians and culture enthusiasts who graced the occasion, adding that Nigeria had once again made statements that life had returned in the country post-COVID-19.
“We are a big country and we shall continue to prepare and not relax. COVID-19 may have impacted on the cultural tourism businesses worldwide but in Nigeria, we are back on the beat, we are going to overcome challenges and put the right foot forward.
“A country with 36 states and a federal capital, ready to come together in a cultural show of force slated for Jos in October, cannot take anything for granted.” he explained.
On the showcase of the iconic culture and tourism destinations in Nigeria, the DG of NCAC stated that the effort powered at the end of each performance, is to add value to the business of promoting Nigeria and her people.
“Each performance comes up at the end with a dedicated video playback of selected destinations and iconic cultural offerings to spice additional information about any state on showcase. We also got the Nigerian media backing because we understand the reach and usefulness of keeping the government and people informed of how ready we are in this whole process.”
Omoregie Ogbeide Ihama, chairman, House Committee on Culture congratulated Runsewe on the frontal drive-in effort, noting that NCAC had more than justified its corporate relevance and contributions to the advancement of Nigerian cultural tourism beyond COVID-19.
