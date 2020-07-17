Okere: Saki Muslim chiefs, other indigenes hail Makinde

Indigenes of Saki in Saki West Local Government Area of Oyo State have expressed their appreciation to the state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, for the presentation of staff and instrument of office to Oba Kalid Olabisi Ayinla Ilugbemidepo Oyedepo III, the new Okere of Saki land.
The Aare Musulumi of Saki, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Adeyemi Adeniran; the Balogun Adini of Okeogun, Chief Alhaji Moshood Akinwumi, and a community leader and entrepreneur in Saki, Alhaja Raliat Olajoke Adesope (Iya Eko), commended Governor Makinde for expediting action on the authority of the Okere and congratulated the monarch.
Also speaking on the development, the Bakoja of Saki, Chief Amos Olaoye; Alhaji A. O. Tijwab and Mrs Dankano Chukwu used the opportunity of the government recognition of the Okere to call for the improvement on the social amenities in the community.
Motorists and their representatives, including Alhaji Yahaya Kola Badru, the deputy park manager, Saki West and Chairman Lagos Island unit as well as Mr Odudepo Sunday, state treasurer and park manager, Iseyin chairman, Isalu Oluwole Interstate branch, also thanked Governor Makinde and congratulated the traditional ruler.
They called for the improvement of infrastructural amenities in the community, saying the federal and state governments should come to the aid of Saki in the area of provision of social amenities such as stable electricity supply and good road network.
