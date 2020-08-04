Politicians and mudslinging

Whenever elections are approaching and candidates have emerged under whichever platforms suit them, what the electorate expect of them is to present their plans and policies which would better their lives in years to come. Proposed projects, intended policies and planned ideas and counter-ideas should dominate the discussion sphere for the electorates to decide whom they pitch their tents with.

Alas, that is not the situation as mudslinging has found its way into the political setting and now whatever is done outside the country is usually negatively executed in excess in my dear country. The ‘pull him down’ syndrome’ is what we see in today’s electioneering campaigns. Instead of presenting themselves to the electorate, they sling mud at one another, painting another as a devil and themselves as saints.

Political mudslinging could summarily be seen as negative campaigning that directly or indirectly accuses opposition candidates of wrongdoing or poor judgment. Mudslinging implies throwing mud at each other, and it is aptly named for the political tool of negative or smear campaigns.

Let’s agree that the practice is not strange to politicking but why is it being taken beyond limit even when some claims are usually not factual, objective or accurate?

A party is taking down an opponent and the opponent is doing same, then when and how will the purpose of the campaigns be actualised? What the are left with is to decide on which devil’s side they are.

Defamation of character and hate speech have been upheld as the only sure way to secure your intended seat of power.

Events that unfolded in the 2019 general elections and happenings in Edo State presently summarise all. Back in 2016, it was Godwin Obaseki for the All Progreessives Congress and Osagie Ize-Iyamu for the Peoples Democratic Party with then Governor Adams Oshiomole as an active player in the victory of the former in the election not devoid of mudslinging and name-calling by both main parties.

Fast-forward to 2020 in the same state where the tables have turned and the same candidates have switched parties as flag bearers in the forthcoming election.

The big question on the mind of observers is what kind of water and brand of soap will the parties and their leaders and members use to cleanse the same persons they had thrown mud and dirt at years back?

Shotonwa Waheed

shotonwa.waheed@gmail.com

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

$3.313bn Chinese Loans: Nigeria Pays $461m, Still Owes $3.12bn

DESPITE paying the sum of $461.89million (about 13.4 per cent ) of the $3.313billion debt (Chinese loans) owed the Peoples Republic of China, the outstanding (Chinese loans) against Nigeria is still $3.12billion (about 94 per cent), a document from the Debt Management Office has revealed…

$500m Loan: Review All Foreign Loan Agreements, PDD Tells NASS

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the National Assembly to begin a review of all agreements in foreign loans entered into by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government…

MONDAY LINES: ‘Mamman Daura Seeks Competence’

Leader of the ‘unseen’ persons ruling us, Alhaji Mamman Daura, spoke last week. He said enough of turn-by-turn presidency for Nigeria. He decreed that North-South rotation of the presidency of Nigeria should be dead; from 2023, the most competent among contenders would be put in the Presidential Villa…

Pastor Olukoya, Awolowo And Eternal Life

There is a viral audio online in which the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Pastor Daniel Olukoya, suggested that Papa, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, “did not fulfill his destiny” of becoming the president of Nigeria because he “never surrendered his life to Jesus till he…

Order Buhari To Publish Details Of Govt Loans Since 2015, SERAP Tasks Court

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Federal High Court, Abuja to order President Muhammadu Buhari to “publish details of loans that have been obtained by the government since May 29, 2015, including the interest rate, the total amount of debts so far incurred by this…

NDIC To Revoke Licences Of 37 Weak Microfinance Banks

THE Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), is set to revoke licences of 37 microfinance banks (MFBs), due to their inability to meet necessary regulatory conditions…