Violent campaigns by major political actors seeking elective offices have compounded security challenges facing the country.

National Security Adviser, Mohammed Baba Monguno, raised the observation on Monday at a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security held at the headquarter of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Represented by Sanusi Galadima, the NSA said the peace Accord signed by presidential candidates and their party national leadership at the instance of the National Peace Committee was being observed in the breach by political actors and their agents.

He said:” The NSA equally recognizes the critical role of the National Peace Committee towards de-escalating the usual challenges that characterised the usual build-up towards our elections cycles.

The NSA observes with serious concern the escalation of violent campaigns across the country. This is despite the Peace Accord signed by all the presidential flag bearers.

This ugly trend is predicated on the attitude of the political actors, their sponsored thugs and other unpatriotic elements through unguarded utterances.”

This has further impeded the efforts of the security agencies to effectively neutralise the prevailing security challenges associated with terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, and communal conflicts amongst others.”

In a veiled reference to the violent reactions trailing the controversial Naira Swap policy of the federal government, the NSA said the government was aware of the plot to instigate crisis during and after the general elections by local subversive groups and their international collaborators.

He warned that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was determined to confront any individual or groups bent on frustrating his avowed commitment to the civil transfer of power.

He implored all stakeholders in the electoral process to give the desired cooperation to INEC, and security agents to ensure seamless conduct of the general elections.

“It is instructive to also state that government is very much aware of the plots of domestic subversive groups and their external collaborators to exploit the current socio-economic climate in the country occasioned by well-intended government policies to ignite civil unrest before, during and after the elections.





” In keeping with Mr President’s commitment, to a peaceful transition of civil power to a democratically elected President, through free, fair and credible elections, security agencies have been charged to ensure a robust deployment of personnel to deal decisively with any individual or group, no matter highly placed.

“Consequently, the NSA emphasized that strong commitment among stakeholders in the electoral process, strict adherence to the rule of the game by the political actors and security personnel exhibiting a high level of professionalism are critical towards achieving a successful election. He, therefore, urged the Commission to reiterate the need for presidential candidates to uphold their commitment to the peaceful conduct of the elections.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu said he was confident that the security agencies would walk their talks in ensuring the security of lives and property, during and after the elections

He said “The commission is aware that security agencies are going to protect not only our officials and facilities but also accredited observers, Journalists, service providers and above all, the voters themselves. The meeting is called to finetune modalities to ensure a conducive environment for elections.

“As you are all aware, the national elections -Presidential and National Assembly elections will hold this Saturday to be followed two weeks later by state elections.

“The Nigeria Police which is the lead agency in election security is already familiar with the delimitation details based on which security personnel are deployed for election duty.

“They already know the polling units where elections will hold, they know the number of collation and declaration centres from the ward to local government declaration centres to the state declaration centres for the state elections and the International Conference Centre which is going to serve as the National Collation Centre for the Presidential election.

“Since the Nigeria Police which is the lead agency and also coordinating other security agencies are already aware, I take it that other security agencies are also aware of this”.

A revised code of conduct and rules of engagement for security personnel on election duty were unveiled at the meeting which was attended by representatives of security and intelligence agencies.

Apart from the Office of the National Security Adviser, other agencies represented included, the Inspector General of Police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Chief of Defence Staff, Department of State Services, Nigeria Army, Navy, Air force, Defence Intelligence Agency, Nigeria Fire Service and Nigeria Customs Service.

Others were the Federal Road Safety Commission, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Correctional Service, Police Service Commission, National Orientation Agency, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Nigeria Intelligence Agency, Ministry of Police Affairs and the National Youth Service Corps.

