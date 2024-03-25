No fewer than 6 suspected cultists were arrested with four cut to size locally made pistols with 155 rounds of live 9mm ammunition by the OSUN state police command.

The police Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Yemisi Opalola who made this known in Osogbo on Sunday, stated that, “the suspects traveling from Ilorin in Kwara State were heading to Delta State when operatives from the command arrested them inside a motor park in Ipetu-Ijesa.”

According to her,“We received information from Ipetu-Ijesa that some hoodlums suspected to be men of under world were sighted in their motor park.”

“A police team moved to the motor park and apprehended the six suspects. Meanwhile, four cut to size locally made pistols with 155 rounds of live 9mm ammunition were recovered from them.

“The suspects confessed to be members of Eiye confraternity from Ilorin town, Kwara State, and were heading to Delta State for cultism operation.”

Speaking with our reporter, sources at the motor. Park revealed that, the apprehended cultists were armed with guns and other dangerous weapons that could be used to inflict injuries or their fellow human beings before being arrested by the police after a tip off.

According to the sources, “they were nabbed while reportedly heading to a town in Delta State, but we can’t say where they were coming from. Since they can’t get a direct vehicle to their destination, they needed to board one going towards their route and they boarded that of Ile-oluji in Ondo state .

“The operatives, not long after receiving the tip off, swooped on them and arrested them within the premises of the motor park. Arms and ammunition were recovered from them by the police, ” he submitted.