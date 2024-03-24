Buba Galadima, a former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, said Abacha was Nigeria’s best president and never looted a penny.

Galadima made this assertion in an interview with Untold Stories, noting that the past military head of state is so far the best President Nigeria has had.

Galadima said Abacha did well in infrastructural projects, noting that throughout his four years plus reign, the dollar-to-naira rate was N84, and the fuel price never changed.

His response reads, “I have answered this question severally. For me, Abacha was the best President that Nigeria ever had because he held this country like this. And Abacha built the Federal Secretariat, National Assembly, and several others

“Throughout Abacha’s 4 years plus, the dollar was N84, fuel never changed, you can plan for your business.

“Which of these leaders can beat his chest to say the dollar remains the same for six months?,””Galadima stated.

When asked about Abacha’s looting, Buba Galadima said Abacha didn’t loot any penny. The interviewer asked if he stored money abroad then.