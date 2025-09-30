Police kill three suspected kidnappers in Niger

Niger Police Command has successfully neutralised three suspected kidnappers in Niger and recovered two AK-47 rifles along with 49 rounds of live ammunition during a clearance operation in Kokolo Forest, located in Nasko village, Magama Local Government Area of the state.

According to a press statement issued and made available to Journalists on Monday in Minna by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, the operation was carried out by the Command’s Special Task Team (STT) in collaboration with local vigilantes.

The operation against the kidnappers in Niger resulted in a gun duel with the suspects, who fled into the forest, leaving behind one rescued victim.

In a separate operation, police have arrested two individuals linked to criminal activities in the Sabon-Titi (New Road) area of the Tunga Community in Minna, further addressing the issue of kidnappers in Niger.

Eighteen-year-old Murtala Abbas was apprehended allegedly with two dangerous curved weapons, while twenty-year-old Hassan Ibrahim was allegedly found in possession of two locally fabricated guns, a police T-shirt, and damaged walkie-talkies, potentially linked to kidnappers in Niger.

Both suspects are now in Police custody, and investigations are ongoing to trace their accomplices, including vigilante members who are allegedly involved in providing them with weapons.

The State Police Command, however, urged members of the public to report any suspicious individuals, especially those with gunshot injuries, as part of their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the state.