Taraba community slams Army for arresting traditional ruler

The Mbayongu community in Kaamem, Manya area council of Takum LGA, Taraba, has condemned the arrest of its district head, Zaki Terkura Kugba, by operatives of the Nigerian Army led by Sgt. Yohana Emmanuel of Ada Barracks, Takum.

Residents told Nigerian Tribune that soldiers stormed the community on Saturday morning, assaulting locals and breaking into homes before seizing the traditional ruler, his motorcycle, and a tricycle.

A youth leader, James Tyona, said the monarch was attending a meeting with community leaders in a nearby village when he was informed of the soldiers’ presence.

“They invaded our community, beat people indiscriminately, and took away Zaki Terkura Kugba. On sighting him, they started beating him before Sgt. Emmanuel intervened,” Tyona alleged.

According to him, the soldiers claimed they were acting on intelligence that a suspected terrorist known as JC was in the area to collect “taxes.”

He, however, insisted that no criminal or incriminating evidence was found.

Tyona described the monarch as a strong supporter of security efforts, noting that criminals had repeatedly threatened him for frustrating their operations.

“It’s shocking that the Army arrested the same man who has been using his personal resources to support security agencies. The criminals are already celebrating his arrest and have sent us fresh threats demanding ₦20 million in taxes before October 3,” he said.

The community appealed to the Chief of Army Staff, the Commander of 6 Brigade, Jalingo, and Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas to intervene and secure Kugba’s release, warning that the area risked falling under the control of bandits.

When contacted, Sgt. Yohana Emmanuel confirmed the operation but declined to explain why the monarch was arrested. Efforts to reach Lt. Umar Muhammad, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade Jalingo, were unsuccessful as calls and messages went unanswered.