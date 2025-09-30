Healthcare delivery: Resident doctors laud FMC Gusau’s MD

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has lauded the Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Gusau, Zamfara State, Dr. Bello Alhaji Mohammed, for his contributions to quality healthcare delivery.

In a press statement issued on Monday evening, FMC Gusau’s Public Relations Officer, Nazir A. Tukur (PhD), announced that Dr. Bello was honoured with an Award of Excellence and Outstanding Performance by NARD.

The statement noted that the award was presented at the Association’s 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM), Katsinan Dikko 2025, held in Katsina.

Dr. Bello, who assumed office in 2019, was recognised for his outstanding leadership, commitment to staff welfare, and contributions to improving healthcare delivery in Zamfara State and beyond. NARD described him as a leader who has raised the standard of care while inspiring younger generations of doctors.

According to the statement, under Dr. Bello’s leadership, FMC Gusau has witnessed significant improvements in infrastructure and service delivery. Completed projects include a 100-bed Mother and Baby Care Unit, a Paediatric Surgical Ward, House Officers’ Quarters (Phases I and II), and a Molecular Laboratory.

New departments such as Health Information Management, Community Medicine, Psychiatry, and a modern Works Unit have also been established to expand the hospital’s services.

Ongoing projects include the construction of a new Administrative Block, an expansive Emergency and Trauma Unit, the rehabilitation of the Amenity Ward, a befitting Isolation Centre, and Interns and NYSC Officers’ Quarters, supported by the Zamfara State Government.

Stakeholders described these initiatives as proof that Dr. Bello’s vision for FMC Gusau goes beyond short-term results, aiming instead at long-term sustainability.

The NARD FMC Gusau chapter commended him, saying his impact extends “far beyond the walls of our institution, touching lives, building systems, mentoring generations, and championing initiatives that uplift communities and strengthen our health system.”

Similarly, the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), FMC Gusau chapter, praised Dr. Bello’s leadership and humanitarian gestures. The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Sokoto, alongside senior members of NARD, also hailed him as a visionary whose stewardship has turned challenges into opportunities.

