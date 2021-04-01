Police kill suspected armed robber in Benue

Benue State Police Command has killed one suspected armed robber along Makurdi/Laafia road.

According to the statement issued by the Command Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Catherine Anene, more policemen were deployed to the highway after receiving reports about the regrouping of armed robbers and attacks on Makurdi-Lafia road.

“On 31/03/2021 at about 0010 hrs, a team of police officers on patrol encountered armed robbers in military and police uniforms robbing commuters of theirs belongings.

“On sighting the police, the robbers engaged the police in a gun battle but were overpowered by police response and repelled to a nearby bush.

“One of the robbers sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to Benue State University Teaching Hospital where he was confirmed dead,” Anene said in the statement.

She added that the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the hospital morgue while the investigation is still in progress.

