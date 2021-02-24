Police deploy counter-terrorism, special forces unit to Kebbi

The Kebbi State Police Command said the Inspection General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, has deployed a unit of Mobile Police Force, Counter-Terrorism and Special Forces to the state with a view to complement the existing structures.

The one-page press statement signed by the Command’s spokesman, Nafiu Abubakar, Dsp, and made available to the Tribune Online stated that the development became necessary to curtail the infiltration of bandit into the state, committed havoc and escape to their hideouts in the neighbouring states.

The Police spokesman stated further that the State Commissioner of Police, Adeleke Adeyinka Bode, enjoined members of all-volunteer security agencies in the state to cooperate with the state government, Kebbi State Police Command and other security agencies in the maintenance of law and order with a view to rid the state of all forms of crime and criminality.

The Command according to the statement is calling on all law-abiding citizens to always avail the Police and other security agencies with relevant information that will lead to detection and prevention of crimes across the state.

