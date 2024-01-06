Gunmen has abducted the former Chairman Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Eze Samuel Ohiri.

The traditional ruler of Odumara Orodo autonomous community in Mbaitoli LGA of Imo State was kidnapped Saturday around 8.15 am within his domain.

According to the information, the four-men kidnappers heavily armed with a green-coloured Toyota Highlander jeep stormed the community and kidnapped the former Ezeimo while his cousin escaped.

The Nigerian Tribune learned that the kidnappers abducted Ezeimo and drove towards Umaka-Orlu road.

Reacting to the incident, the Imo State Police Command through the Command’s Public Relations Officer ASP Henry Okoye has said that the Command has commenced intense investigation to unravel the circumstances behind the incident.

The PPRO in a statement issued in Owerri Saturday via WhatsApp said that the Command has taken some affirmative steps towards ensuring that the victim is rescued.

He assured that the suspected kidnappers would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

He said that updates on the case will be communicated in due course.

