Former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, has urged the residents of Sokoto State to invest more in farming activities to boost the state’s economy.

Wamakko made this plea during his visit to the private rice processing mill, K.K. Technologies, owned by Alh. Kabiru Mu’azu Jodi in the state. He also called for increased investment in the industrial sector.

During the briefing about the company, the Managing Director, Alh. Kabiru Mu’azu Jodi, informed the senator that the rice processing mill was established in 2015 with a production capacity of eight thousand tons of rice daily. Currently, the company is producing 500,000 tons of rice every day, achieved through the acquisition of modern equipment to expedite its operations.

Jodi also informed the senator that the company is now cultivating paddy rice on its own, eliminating the need to travel far to purchase materials for processing.

“The company has brought in modern facilities for quick and easy production,” he added. “As part of measures to ensure the production of quality and healthy rice, we have collaborated with federal government agencies responsible for ensuring hygienic food for human consumption.”

Jodi highlighted some factors hindering their smooth production, citing the lack of availability and high cost of raw materials and transportation as challenges facing the company.

During the visit, the MD displayed improved seeds capable of producing about 12,000 tons of paddy rice per harvest. He called for increased interventions from governments at all levels to support the development of the company and individuals alike.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE