Police avert religious clash in Bauchi

…CP appeals for calm, directs discreet investigations

Bauchi State Police Command, on Friday, averted what would have been a bloody clash between two Islamic sects few hours after the death of the popular Islamic cleric, Dr Abdulaziz Idris Dutsen-Tanshi.

The Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori, therefore, appealed for calm and directed the State Intelligence Department(SID) to initiate a thorough and discreet investigation into the Dutsen-Tanshi incident.

The Command PPRO, CSP Ahmed Wakili in a statement made available to journalists in Bauchi on Saturday, stated that, “On April 4, 2024, at about 14:45 hours, a concerned citizen reported an incident involving Ahmad Isa Jaja, the Chief Imam of Galli Mosque in the Jahun area of Bauchi Metropolis.

“During his Friday sermon, the Imam made inappropriate remarks towards the late Malam Idris Abdulazeez Dutsen-Tanshi during his Friday sermon.

“This statement incited unrest among the followers of late Malam Idris, who subsequently gathered at the mosque to express their discontent.

“In response to the situation, the Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, promptly deployed a team of tactical Units led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Dutsen-Tanshi to the location.

“They effectively intervened to ensure the safety of both the Imam and the congregation, dispersing the crowd in a peaceful and professional manner.

“Following this intervention, the Imam was taken into protective custody, and the Commissioner directed the Special Investigation Department(SID) to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

“Sani-Omolori Aliyu has emphasised the importance of religious leaders, recognising their rights to freedom of expression while urging them to refrain from using the pulpit to express insults, derogatory and abusive remarks towards any individual or group.

“These leaders must foster an environment of peace and harmony within the community through their sermons, irrespective of different opinions or religious beliefs. Accordingly, it is crucial that they demonstrate respect for established authorities moving forward.”