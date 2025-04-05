Bauchi Islamic cleric
Latest News

Dogara mourns Bauchi Islamic cleric, Abdulazeez Idris

Ishola Michael

… Says he was a patriot, courage personified

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has described late Bauchi Islamic Cleric, Dr Abdulaziz Idris Dutsen-Tanshi as a patriot and courage personified.

The Speaker of the 8th National Assembly made the description in a condolence message he personally signed to join in the mourning of the late Islamic cleric.

Dogara stated that, “I received with shock, the sad news of the demise of my brother, friend and a patriot, Sheik Dr Abdulazeez Idris who died yesterday, April 3, 2024.

“I have known and related closely with Malam and our relationship grew even stronger and we bonded as brothers most especially in 2023 while rallying Bauchi citizens to free themselves from the fetters that bind them.”

Related

Nigeria reaffirms strategic partnership with Senegal at 65th Independence anniversary

Police avert religious clash in Bauchi

We installed CCTV on Third Mainland Bridge to check suicide cases — Umahi

“I can say that Malam’s heart has always panded for the downtrodden. He was courage personified, he was fearless and always not one to shy away from speaking truth to power no matter who is involved.

“He was not just an Islamic cleric but a selfless leader and an uncommon philanthropist. He will be sorely missed by all.

“I extend my heartfelt condolence to his immediate family, his followers and disciples and the peace-loving people of Bauchi State. I pray Allah give his family and followers the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

You Might Also Like

Federal varsity Gusau loses director of physical planning

Police disown ‘imposter’ over comments on Uromi killings

Oladunjoye was a loyal party man — Ogun APC chairman

Warri LGAs: INEC concludes, presents ward delineations to stakeholders

We’ll make kidnappers, their collaborators pay for their heinous crimes —NSA, Ribadu

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×