Dogara mourns Bauchi Islamic cleric, Abdulazeez Idris

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has described late Bauchi Islamic Cleric, Dr Abdulaziz Idris Dutsen-Tanshi as a patriot and courage personified.

The Speaker of the 8th National Assembly made the description in a condolence message he personally signed to join in the mourning of the late Islamic cleric.

Dogara stated that, “I received with shock, the sad news of the demise of my brother, friend and a patriot, Sheik Dr Abdulazeez Idris who died yesterday, April 3, 2024.

“I have known and related closely with Malam and our relationship grew even stronger and we bonded as brothers most especially in 2023 while rallying Bauchi citizens to free themselves from the fetters that bind them.”

“I can say that Malam’s heart has always panded for the downtrodden. He was courage personified, he was fearless and always not one to shy away from speaking truth to power no matter who is involved.

“He was not just an Islamic cleric but a selfless leader and an uncommon philanthropist. He will be sorely missed by all.

“I extend my heartfelt condolence to his immediate family, his followers and disciples and the peace-loving people of Bauchi State. I pray Allah give his family and followers the fortitude to bear the loss.”