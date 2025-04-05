‘My eyes dey your body’: Portable professes love for Regina Daniels

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has once again sparked reactions online with his public show of affection towards married Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels.

The drama unfolded after Daniels posted a series of striking photos on Instagram, capturing her radiant beauty and poise in front of the camera.

The images quickly drew attention, with fans flooding the comment section with compliments and admiration for the actress.

In the midst of the praise, Portable openly expressed his interest in Regina Daniels in the comments.

In his message, the singer wrote, “My eyes dey your body, but me I like girls.”

Regina Daniels, however, has remained silent on the matter and is yet to acknowledge or respond to Portable’s message.

This comes a few days after the actress politician husband, Ned Nwoko, took to social media to praise the actress.

The lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial District, while celebrating their sixth anniversary, took to his verified Instagram account to share a poetic tribute dedicated to the actress.

While reflecting on their years together, Nwoko expressed his deep affection for Daniels, describing their union as an unwavering love that has endured challenges and remained strong.

His message, styled as a heartfelt poem, celebrated their journey over the years as a couple with two sons.

He emphasised the sincerity of their love, dismissing rumours of an alleged crisis in their marriage.

