Police arrest 26-year-old man for raping a 4-year-old minor in Adamawa 

Adamawa Police Command in what it said another breakthrough arrested Pwadimadi Zeham, 26-year-old, a resident of Mbulawa ward, Numan Local government Area who raped a 4-year-old minor.

A statement signed by the command public relations officer, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje cautioned parents to keep monitoring their children at all times.

“The AdamawaStatee Police Command wishes to inform the general public that it’s fighting against sexual violence upon women and children is extended to Numan federation, where Detectives attached to Numan Division arrested one Pwadimadi Zeham, 26year old, a resident of Mbulawa ward, Numan Local government Area, for Raping a4-year-old Baby.

“The suspect who happened to be a close neighbour to the victim took her into his room on the 23/7/2020 and had carnal knowledge of her.

“The mother upon noticing the unusual from her little Baby, closely monitored and observed a foreign sperm into her private part, hence she reported.

“The victim is now undergoing medical screenings while the suspect is taken into Custody for investigation and Prosecution.

“The commissioner of police, Olugbenga Adeyanju commended members of the public especially those that keyed into the fight against Sexual Violence against women and children and call on parents/Guardians to closely monitor their wards and equally Sensitise them to keep a distance from people of such character.

“The command further assures all of it’s a commitment to protecting lives and Properties and calls on people to continue reporting to police any suspicious movement around them,” he statement said.

