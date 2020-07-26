Man hacks wife, two children to death in Osun

By Oluwole Ige - Osogbo
There was pandemonium in Inisa community of Odo Otin local government area Osun State on Friday when a man identified as Tunde Oyediran allegedly hacked his wife and two children to death with a cutlass.

Though circumstances surrounding the gruesome killings were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, the incident which occurred around 11.00 pm was said to have thrown the community into confusion.

A credible source informed the Nigerian Tribune that the deceased wife, Mrs Sarah Oyediran and two children living with them were allegedly macheted with a cutlass by the husband.

The source further hinted that Oyediran after the killings of his victims used the cutlass to slightly cut his hand and stomach and subsequently raised a false alarm that they were attacked by unknown assailants.

However, preliminary investigation by the Police indicated deception on the part of Oyediran, who was subsequently arrested for the dastardly act and the cutlass used for the killings were recovered from him.

The remains of his wife and two children were later deposited at Earthly Paradise Mortuary, Ikirun for autopsy.

When contacted on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Osun State Police Command, Mrs Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident, saying that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Undie Adie had ordered a thorough investigation into the killings.

