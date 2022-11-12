Police alert public on fake terminal operators of POS in Oyo

Oyo Police Command has called on the people to be mindful of the fraudulent act of the fake terminal operators of the Point of Sales otherwise known as POS in Oyo State.

It was disclosed that many people had fallen victim to the nefarious activities of the fake operators of POS in the state.

The Command, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso noted with dismay the activities of the infiltrators which had resulted in the loss of millions of naira.

The statement read, “the Oyo state Police Command through purposeful led intelligence wishes to alert members of the Public, particularly residents of the State about the sudden proliferation of criminal and unregistered Point of Sales Terminal Operators across the State, whose sole aim of existence is to criminally conspire with unscrupulous elements to redistribute financial proceeds from criminal dealings.

“While enjoining members of the public to exercise extreme vigilance and caution in their dealings during any “outside the banking hall operations”, it is not out of place to validate every transaction process by demanding from the operators; Identity cards Certificate of Incorporation from the Cooperate Affairs Commission and other relevant approved documents of authentication from their legally recognized associations.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Williams promises to clamp down heavily on any individual or group whose intent is to truncate the relative tranquillity maintained in the State.’

