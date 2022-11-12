ICRC trains North-East journalists on conflict and humanitarian reporting

The International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), over the weekend, organized a two-day workshop for journalists working within the Northeast region of Nigeria on conflict and humanitarian reporting.

The workshop which was held in Yola, Adamawa state with the theme, (Conflict and Humanitarian reporting), was to establish collaboration with the media to help improve humanitarian services to people affected by the violence of conflicts and other disasters.

In her welcome address, the ICRC Head of Sub Deligation, Charlie Coste explained that the vital role of the media in sharing information regarding armed conflicts and violence was key improve the organization’s mandate of protecting and assisting victims of armed conflicts and other violence with all application of impartial and neutrality.

“The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is an impartial, neutral and independent humanitarian organization, with the mandate to protect and assist victims of armed conflicts and other violence, based in Nigeria since 1988.

“The ICRC, together with the Nigerian Red Cross, have been responding to the needs of people affected by armed conflicts and violence, in terms of providing emergency assistance such as food, water, and medical support during cases of displacement.

“It also disseminates and promotes international humanitarian law and international human rights law to the armed and security force

in situations of armed conflict and violence.

“Considering how much people need the information to be able to provide humanitarian services to victims of disasters, the Red Cross in Nigeria works closely with the media knowing its importance regarding news stories of people affected by armed conflicts and other violence. we understand that timely and accurate information helps to save lives and reduces the suffering of displaced populations faced with various degrees

of needs so, the ICRC take the media in high esteem due to its vital role in sharing information regarding armed conflicts and violence.

“This workshop is meant to listen to reporters with a view of understanding the media landscape in Nigeria so as to strengthen our relationship and to improve the quality of the support we provide to displaced communities affected by armed conflicts and violence in Nigeria.

“The idea for this workshop is to facilitate more humanitarian storytelling that would trigger more assistance and support to the victims of armed conflicts and violence and also, create a platform for mutual co-existence between the Red Cross and the media for improving reportage on humanitarian issues and concerns” Charlie explained.

Dr Bala Muhammed, one of the facilitators at the workshop who is a lecturer with Mass communication B.U Kano, encouraged journalists to apply the Professional knowledge acquired during the workshop when reporting conflict and humanitarian issues.

While commending ICRC for the workshop, Muhammed described the idea as timely, owing to the fact that conflicts and other violence against humanity were fast overwhelming Nigerians.

