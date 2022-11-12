I went into BBNaija House with the aim to win —Groovy

TV Reality star, Henry Olisaemeka Orakwue, better known as ‘Groovy’ was one of the popular faces that attracted attention while his time in the Big Brother Naija (BBN) lasted. He speaks with FUNMILAYO AREMU in this interview about life during and after the show and what his fans should expect from him. Excerpts:

Throughout the Big Brother Naija show, you were calm, cool and collected. Was that because of the game? You never really got into fights like the rest of the housemates. So, was that a strategy?

No, it wasn’t a strategy. I came into the House to be myself. Everything you said about me, cool, calm and collected, that is me. But there is also more to me. I am real, very open-minded. Maybe one of the reasons why I don’t get into altercations with people is because of the vibe, because of my personality. I am just a very down-to-earth guy who is easygoing. It is not easy to have an altercation with someone else, maybe because of the way I communicate and I like to analyse things before reacting. I was definitely in situations where I had to resolve some arguments between myself and a housemate. It also comes down to the manner of approach. I think I like to resolve things peacefully. I don’t like drama; I don’t like violence. I know that violence is not allowed on the show, but certain things trigger people, so I just try to avoid things like that. That is just how I am.

Have you reached out to Beauty or communicated with her in any way?

To be honest, I would like to keep that issue private. Whatever will happen will happen. I have been asked a lot of questions about that situation and I feel like that is taking away the fact that I came out of the house to push myself and work on my brand and that is all it is about. I am just spreading love and light.

What’s with Chomzy? A lot of viewers believe that although you were with Phyna, you sort of have a thing for Chomzy. Is that true?

Anybody that watched the show already knows that I admitted to the fact that I like Chomzy and I even said that to Big Brother. So, you can imagine speaking to Big Brother about something like that. I wasn’t trying to play games with anybody. It was just I saying my mind, not trying to establish any kind of solid connection.

Do you really like Phyna, you said on stage with Ebuka when you were evicted that you really like her and would like to pursue a relationship with her outside the house. Asides from the issue with Beauty, you moved on to Phyna pretty quickly. A lot of people had opinions about that situation. Coming into the house, was being in a ship your strategy given how quickly you moved on to Phyna?

No, being in a relationship was not my strategy. As I said, Big Brother is a 24-hour show and it is not possible for viewers to get a range of every housemate; or what each person does within those 24 hours. Cameras are constantly changing from one scene to another. One thing I always said and addressed is that I came into the house because I believed that I could win the show because I believe a lot in my personality. I had an I-don’t-need-anyone-mentality, I felt I was good enough and I kept saying it. Getting into anything with anybody is just off the fact that I gravitated towards somebody and that

person reciprocated my energy. That was not my strategy at all. I just went on the show to be myself. Being on the show for nine weeks, I believe a lot of people would have gotten to see me and know what I am about.

For the first couple of days after your eviction, a conversation ensued between Phyna and Bella in the garden. They were talking about the fact that Chichi was coming on to you subtly, did you notice anything of such while you were in the house?

I didn’t. It was funny, coming out of the show and hearing what I heard. I didn’t see Chichi coming on to me at any time. I was focused on my own journey and like I had been saying, even before Phyna and I were together, she already told me that Chichi liked me at one point. But then, Chichi got into a relationship with Deji and I respected and understood that she had moved on. But regardless, I never got to see that she was throwing herself at me. Phyna and Chichi are friends and friends have misunderstandings, emotions are high as we call it. They will resolve it. I don’t think it is as big of a deal as people are making it seem.

What’s next for Groovy?

It is just pushing myself as a brand, I have my clothing business, my Groovy collection that I have been into before coming into the house. So, now, I just want to expand my business frontiers. Get more outlets around the country and outside. I plan to work on my clothing line. I still have my modelling thing going on, so I plan to do that, working with local and international brands, and acting as well, I look forward to that too. Every outlet I can touch and give back the support that Groovers; my new family have given to me. To show them that I am deserving of the love and support they have shown me by using this platform to pursue my dream. So, I am all about that. I am representing anything positive and going well. I also plan to give back to society. Definitely going back to modeling, It is my first-ever form of creative expression. I have been modelling since 2014. So, that is eight years now. And I love the fact that being on Big Brother allowed me to experience that and acting, among other things. So, yes, people are looking forward to that. It is in me, in my body and it’s not going anywhere, model forever.





Sheggz was your roommate while you were on lockdown, before getting into the house. Maybe you didn’t see everything that happened in the house, but you must have seen some of it. Do you think the reaction of the viewers towards him based on everything that happened in the house is justified?

To be honest, I don’t think it is. Sheggz was my lockdown partner, we went into the house, different levels, competing against one another. Ultimately, I think Sheggz is actually a really good person with a lot of love in his heart and I just feel like, it is a 24-hour show. I can only speak on the conversations we had when we were together. I don’t think the treatment is justifiable because as for me, every time he was around, it was always positivity and even in his relationship, it was always just love. And I feel like I don’t really know what narrative or what is being shown. But from what I saw about him, as a friend, he is a really good guy. In his relationship, I only saw the good things, to be honest.

Do you still “really like” Phyna or do you love her?

Well, I guess you’ll have to wait and see.

