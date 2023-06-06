Polaris Bank has clarified that it did not violate any law in a recent disengagement of some staff which it said was done in line with the terms of the contract guiding their engagements

The Bank was reacting to a report of the picketing of its headquarters by NUBIFIE this morning by a section of the media.

The Bank disclosed that it has engaged and will continue to engage the union to resolve any lingering labour matters.

The Bank emphasised that a cordial relationship has existed between her and the union over the years and believes that concerns raised by either party can be effectively addressed through dialogue.

Nduneche Ezurike Group Head, Brand Management & Corporate Communication of

Polaris Bank said the Bank remains committed to fostering a harmonious working relationship and ensuring the well-being of its employees.

