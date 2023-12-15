Private security operators in Abia State have been urged to play by the rules and to justify their enviable position in the country’s security architecture by feeding conventional security agencies with actionable intelligence information.

The Abia State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Paul Ozoemene Igwebuike, handed down this charge to the leadership of the Association of Licenced Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria, ALPSPN, during a one-day symposium tagged “Private Security Stakeholders Forum,” PSSF, held yesterday in Umuahia.

In his address of welcome, the NSCDC state commandant, Paul, noted, “The security challenges confronting our nation have no doubt placed on the shoulders of both the government and service commanders of various conventional law enforcement agencies, the burden of thinking outside the box in adopting congenial strategies in crime fighting.

“The dictate, prevention, and control approach without compromising global best practises, as championed by our amiable Commandant General, Ahmed Abububakar Audi, no doubt, remains the most appropriate and superior crime fighting option in Nigeria, and this is the nexus of our gathering today.”

He warned the Private Guard Company Operators that the era of venturing into the business without the corresponding attitude of service to the fatherland was over, adding that as auxiliary security providers, the association has an enormous role to play in providing useful intelligence information and being closer to the locals.

He described the programme as a huge success as the state governor was in support of the event, the first of its kind in the state, and used the opportunity to commend the governor for his strong support of the NSCDC in the state, as well as his decision to set up Operation Crush, which, according to him, has been instrumental to the drastic reduction of kidnapping for ransom, armed robbery, cultism, and other criminal activities, especially in Umunneochi, Isuikwuato, and other flashpoints in the state, describing it as a bold initiative.

In his speech, the Executive Governor of Abia State, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Security, Commander Macdonald Ubah Rtd, appreciated the state NSCDC for organising the symposium to sensitise the participants and assured the command of the state government’s continuous support.

Also speaking, the proprietor of DC Private Guard Company, Edike Itang, seized the opportunity to educate the CEOs of the licenced operators on the dos and don’ts and warned that henceforth, the Command will come hard on any company that goes against the rules.

He warned that quackery in the industry will no longer thrive as the command’s enforcement team has been strengthened to embark on a compliance monitoring exercise.

Service heads in the state were at the symposium, including the state commissioner of police, Kenechukwu Onwumelie.

