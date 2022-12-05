Plateau REC decries poor response of public towards PVC collection

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Plateau State, Dr. Oliver Tersoo Agundu, has strongly condemned the poor response of the public in the state towards the collection of PVC.

Dr. Agundu, who stated this during an interaction with newsmen in Jos, said more efforts need to be made in this regard so that people can come forward and collect their PVCs and get ready for voting for the candidates of their choice next year.

He called on the media and traditional institutions to help amplify the importance of PVC collection by redoubling their efforts in creating awareness and sensitization in this regard, for obvious reasons.

The REC also disclosed that the commission has just taken delivery of another batch of PVCs totaling 362,465 of those that registered newly this year, as well as cases of transfers and replacements.

“As announced by the headquarters a few days ago, there shall be a nationwide commencement of PVC collection on Monday, December 12, 2022, through Monday, January 23, 2023, at the headquarters of the 774 local government areas. The commission has also announced that PVC collections will be devolved to 8,809 registration areas or wards from January 6 to 15, 2023,” he said.

He added that before the end of the week, the state will receive its share of BVAS machines, which is now the most critical component of the electoral system, and added that there is no going back on the use of BVAS for the 2023 general election.

He said, “Candidates should not deceive themselves but concentrate their energy on campaigns, within the provisions of the electoral act, to canvass for votes, as everything will be transparent and fair to all parties. Thus, from the foregoing, I wish to draw your attention to the Electoral Act, which has also come to stay.





“Parties and their candidates should get acquainted with the provisions therein so as to avoid paving the way for unnecessary litigation and electoral offences. You are all aware of the hundreds of cases arising from the conduct of primary elections across political parties. As such, if the right thing is not done, we will have more of these cases after the general election.”