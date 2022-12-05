Buhari seeks support for implementation of single African air transport market policy

President Muhammadu Buhari is soliciting the support of members of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for the implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) policy for the rapid growth of commercial trade in the continent.

Speaking at the Fourteen ICAO negotiation event in Abuja on Monday, Buhari explained that Nigeria as a member of the ICAO Council since 1962, has continued to collaborate with other Member States in making valuable contributions to the work of the Council.

“One of the fundamental building blocks of the solid partnership between Nigeria and ICAO is our commitment to supporting the implementation of ICAO Standards and Recommended Practices as well as the range of the Organization’s programmes and policies, particularly in the African region.

“Nigeria continues to champion the cause of aviation safety, security and facilitation throughout the Continent with our ongoing support on the comprehensive regional implementation plan for Aviation Security and the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) plans.

“We are also a signatory to both the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and the Memorandum of Implementation (MoI) of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), a critical component of the African Union Agenda 2063, aimed at rapid economic development, integration, facilitation of trade and commerce and free movement of persons”.

The President noted that another significant contribution “is our hosting of the Headquarters of the Banjul Accord Regional Safety Oversight Organisation (BAGASOO). We are also a major contributor and participant in the Regional Accident Investigation Agency, the Banjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA)

“Recently Nigeria made a donation to ICAO voluntary Air Transport Fund in order to be part of global efforts for recovery from the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). We made an equally significant financial contribution to the Safety and Human Resources Development Fund, in addition to hosting several ICAO meetings and regional workshops, including the widely acclaimed ICAO World Aviation Forum (IWAF) in 2017 and the Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems Symposium.

“This has actually enabled us to develop new skills and expand our horizons in connecting with the growing number of Stakeholders that we would not have been able to reach before. I want to assure you that, we take our commitment seriously to champion the cause of Aviation Safety, Security and Facilitation in Africa” he stated.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Buhari further said that “the Government of Nigeria has adopted a Civil Aviation Policy centred on liberalization and Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiatives.

“This has resulted in significant growth of the industry, including huge investments in the Nation Airports which has increased our airports’ capacities and growth of the domestic airline industry.

“Distinguished Ladies and gentlemen, the COVID-19 Pandemic, further exposed the immense contribution and importance of air transportation as a catalyst for economic development, a vital engine of global socio-economic growth, and one of the greatest contributors to the advancement of modern society and a key instrument for achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This became more evident during the COVID pandemic.

“This is why my administration has placed aviation at the centre of its National Economic Development. Our collective efforts have enhanced aviation safety, security and efficiency. Huge investments have been made in the area of the provision of aviation infrastructure and facilities to further create enabling operating environment for a more efficient and profitable industry.

“I recently signed into law a new Civil Aviation Act, which as a critical element of ICAO, will further strengthen the sector for improved safety. The Ministry of Aviation is directed to reorganize its agencies to conform with the said act.

“I wish to reiterate that my administration, will continue to sustain the support being given to the sector, in order to attract private sector investments, and support the growth of tourism and trade” Buhari stated.





In his address, the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Musa Nuhu said “It is a well-known fact that efficient air transportation plays a critical role in facilitating the movement of people and goods to various destinations on the globe while linking cities and regions seamlessly.

“Air travel shortens travel times between countries thus improving global trade and tourism activities with potentials of accelerating the socio-economic growth and development of States” he stated.

