Plateau IGR adopts forensic investigation to boost revenue

As part of its efforts to meet the target of N21.6 billion revenue as captured in the 2021 appropriation bill of N147.6 billion, Plateau State Internal Revenue Service (PSIRS) has adopted strategies and policy direction which include forensic investigation, risk base audit among others.

The Chairman of the Service, Mr Arlat Dashe who disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Jos said the component of State Internally generated revenue was N21.6 billion which Plateau State Internal Revenue Service was positioned and determined to generate under the State Revenue Consolidated kaw 2020 with unified Revenue Administration Structure for Ministries, Departments Agencies and local government councils.

According to him, the Services has adopted a strategy tagged:” Explosive Revenue Drive’ adding that the explosive approach in 2021IGR generation and collection includes: massive taxpayers registration, collecting agent and revenue agent registration, taxpayers representatives approach, forensic investigation among others.

He pointed out that with the unprecedented drop of crude oil prices that resulted in the drop in statutory revenue allocation to the states, taxation and charging of fees and fines and levies for services and other form of documentation have become ready-made alternative sources of revenue.

“This, however, had become a challenge with the attendance of lockdown and semi lockdown across the state and country stifling economic activities in an efforts to keep citizens safe from COVID-19.

“There is an urgent need for the government and citizens to brace up and confront the present realities of the harsh economic climate that requires that the government look inwards with eagle eyes to be able to take advantage of any activity that is becoming yielding to ensure that revenue are harnessed and collected from little captivities going on even amidst the pandemic to keep the wheels of government turning.”

