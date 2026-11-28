As part of its efforts to combat growing insecurity in Plateau State, the state government has deployed 1,000 Forest Guards to strengthen the state’s security network.

Speaking at the passing-out ceremony of the National Forest Guard in Jos on Saturday, Governor Caleb Mutfwang described the development as a significant boost to the state’s security architecture, warning those suspected of sponsoring attacks and bringing criminal elements into Plateau that their days were numbered.

He commended newly graduated forest guard for making themselves available for the national assignment, adding that it was in line with the federal government efforts to arrest the security challenges facing the country.

Mutfwang insisted that the attacks on communities should no longer be seen as merely farmer-herder disputes, bemoaning years of inaction, carelessness, and inadequate coordination in addressing insecurity.

“For too long, we hid under the lazy notion that this was a farmer-herder conflict. But the reality staring us in the face today is that people threaten our sovereignty as a country; they have taken root within our borders,” he said.

He added that many of the criminal elements attacking communities in northern and central Plateau were coming from outside the state to kill, maim and terrorise residents.

Governor Mutfwang further expressed optimism that the deployment of the forest guards would provide more security personnel on the ground and improve coverage of forests and vulnerable communities.

“I want to tell you today that your days are numbered. Those who invite these killers into our borders, I want you to know that we will come after you. We are already coming after you. We have a lot of intelligence on your operations, and we are tracking you,” he warned.

The governor said his administration was strengthening intelligence gathering, deploying improved technology and enhancing collaboration among security agencies, particularly through Operation Rainbow.

He added that community participation remained crucial, urging residents to report suspicious movements to security authorities rather than ignore potential threats.

Mutfwang also disclosed that the state had received a request from the Federal Ministry of Communications for locations where additional communication masts would be installed in rural communities to improve connectivity and facilitate rapid security response.

He said the government would continue to provide the necessary support and enabling environment for security personnel to discharge their responsibilities effectively.