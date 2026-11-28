Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule was a Nigerian educationist, writer, administrator and politician who represented Lagos West Senatorial District in the National Assembly under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adebule, who previously served as Deputy Governor of Lagos, reportedly died on Saturday, November 28, 2026, hours after celebrating her 56th birthday on Friday, November 27.

Born on November 27, 1970, in Ojo Alaworo, Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State, she built a career spanning education, public administration and politics.

Educational background

Idiat Adebule began her education at Awori College, Ojo, Lagos State, before proceeding to Lagos State University (LASU), where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education, specialising in Islamic Studies, in 1992.

She subsequently earned a master’s degree in Curriculum Studies in 1997 and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Curriculum Studies in 2012, both from the same institution.

She also received professional training in early childhood development, school administration and educational assessment.

Academic and public service career

After completing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme in Bauchi State, Adebule began her professional career as a lecturer at the Lagos State College of Primary Education, Noforija, Epe, in 1995.

She later moved to Lagos State University, where she served in the Faculty of Education, with academic interests covering Curriculum Studies, Language Arts and Social Studies.

During her academic career, she participated in university committees and contributed to educational research and publications.

Her public service career took off in October 2000 when she was appointed Commissioner I at the Lagos State Post-Primary Teaching Service Commission (PP-TESCOM), now known as the Teachers’ Establishment and Pensions Office.

She held the position until February 2005 before serving on the Lagos State Scholarship Board between February and November 2005.

In July 2011, then Governor Babatunde Fashola appointed her Secretary to the Lagos State Government (SSG), a position that placed her among the key administrative officials responsible for coordinating government activities and supporting policy implementation across ministries and agencies.

Deputy Governor of Lagos State

Adebule’s political prominence increased in 2015 when she emerged as the running mate to Akinwunmi Ambode, the APC governorship candidate in Lagos State.

Following their victory in the governorship election, she was sworn in as Deputy Governor on May 29, 2015.

She served in the position until May 29, 2019, becoming the sixth woman to occupy the office.

During her tenure, she also had responsibilities relating to the state’s education sector and participated in government initiatives on educational development and public administration.

Election into the Senate

After completing her tenure as deputy governor, Adebule remained active in Lagos politics and continued her involvement in the APC.

In the 2023 general election, she contested for the Lagos West Senatorial District seat and defeated her opponents to emerge as the winner.

She was sworn into the 10th National Assembly on June 13, 2023, representing Lagos West in the Senate.

At the Senate, she participated in legislative proceedings, committee assignments and discussions on national issues, with interests covering education, women’s development, healthcare, social welfare and opportunities for young people.

Her background as an educationist and former deputy governor also informed her contributions to discussions on educational policy and public administration.

Personal life and contributions to education

Beyond politics and public administration, Idiat Adebule was known for her interest in education, academic writing and community development.

She authored and contributed to academic publications addressing religious education, educational technology, universal basic education and the relationship between religion and peace.

She also received recognition from educational and community organisations for her contributions to teaching and public service.

Adebule was married with children.

Her career spanned teaching, academic research, public administration, executive government and legislative representation, from her early years as a lecturer to her service as Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Deputy Governor and Senator representing Lagos West.