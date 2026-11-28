Nollywood actors and other entertainment industry figures have appealed to Nigerians for financial support for veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu as she prepares for another surgery.

The appeal followed a visit to the ailing actress at the hospital by some of her colleagues, including Sola Sobowale, Ebele Okaro, Chinyere Wilfred and Gloria Young.

Others who joined the visit were Ronnie Dikko Kila, Dan Chris Ebie, Pamela Udoka, a clinical psychologist and media personality, and Pastor Dotun Ojelabi.

A video shared on Nwosu’s Instagram page on Saturday showed the visitors spending time with the actress and taking turns to solicit financial assistance towards her medical treatment.

Speaking during the visit, Young said the actress still had a long way to go before making a full recovery, urging Nigerians to support her.

She said, “Okay, folks, we’re here with our sister, our colleague, our friend; we came to visit, and we have seen her today.

“We thank God she’s alive, but we want to use this opportunity to solicit for more funds because there is a long way to go for her to get to 100%, but we’re hoping that very soon she will come out, give thanks to God, and we’ll be able to give a testimony on her health.”

Also speaking, Kila thanked Nigerians who had contributed towards Nwosu’s treatment but appealed for more donations, disclosing that the actress needed another surgery.

“First and foremost, I want to say a very big thank you to each and every one of you for the contributions so far.

“She needs another surgery, so we’re begging you guys, we need money, please come through for us. God will bless you people,” she said.

Nwosu’s latest health challenge became public in July when she appealed to Nigerians to help raise ₦30m for three surgeries after disclosing that she had spent three weeks in hospital.

The actress, who is widely known for playing Peace in the television sitcom Fuji House of Commotion, said at the time that she was in pain and could no longer cope with the cost of her treatment.

Abia Governor, Alex Otti, subsequently approved ₦25m for her medical expenses, with the money later paid directly to the hospital where she was receiving treatment.

In an update shared in October, Nwosu’s management disclosed that she had undergone one surgery but experienced unexpected complications during her recovery.

The management thanked Nigerians who had supported the actress and appealed for continued prayers and financial assistance.