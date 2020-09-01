P&ID: Family accuses Malami of lying against Rilwan Lukman

The family of late Dr Rilwanu Lukman has accused Minister of Justice and Attorney of the Federation, Abubakar Malami SAN of lying against their late father who cannot defend himself.

“Please convey a second to think about what you’ve done to the Rilwanu Lukman’s family, you owe us an apology.

“If this is something you think you are not up to, then I am sorry to remind you of the divine curse and the anger of Allah (S.w.T.) against liars mentioned in SURAH AZZIJMAR 39:3: “Surely Allah will judge between them in that wherein they differ. But Allah guides not such as are false and ungrateful”, the family said in a letter to Malami dated September 1, 2020, and signed by Ramatu Lukman (Ms).

The family said it viewed Malami’s witness statements filed in the Commercial Court of England in proceedings between Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&lD) and the Federal Republic of Nigeria falsely alleging that Dr Rilwanu Lukman (Deceased) abused his powers as the then Minister of Petroleum Resources under the Late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua in awarding the Gas Supply Processing Agreement (GSPA) to P&lD for personal gain with contempt.

“It distresses the family that such false accusations of reprehensible criminal conduct levied against Dr Lukman by you, and we can’t be quiet anymore about this issue.

“It is despicable that you have engaged in your witness statements to call into question our father’s integrity, years after his passing on what appears as only an ill-founded and opportunistic suspicion.

“You preyed on the fact that our father cannot defend himself, to create come defence to claims brought by Process and Industrial Development (“P&ID”) against the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“To set the record straight, we wish to state that our father had accepted re-appointment as Minister of Petroleum Resources for selfless reasons, when his health was very poor and against the wishes of his family.

“He did not need to line his pockets, being a lucky man after a lifetime of professional success.

“Having regard to his principles and standing locally and internationally, we are certain our father would never take or instigate any bribe, or exercise any discretion given to him in the GSPA, for his benefit.

“We, thus, a state in the strongest terms that the claims made against our father by you are false, disreputable, speculative, and an example of unprofessional and destructive conduct aimed at damaging the memory and public reputation of a diligent public servant, with an unblemished international reputation as a two termed OPEC Secretary-General, who spent some of his final years, whilst battling cancer, serving the Nigerian people as the Minister of Petroleum Resources.

“While we remain dedicated to transparency in public office, the public has a right to know that our father—Dr Rilwanu Lukman was an honest, principled man who tried to do his best for the Nigerian people and certain that he was not involved in any corrupt dealings.

“It is unfortunate when public officers’ resort to personal and unfounded attacks on people whom they know for reasons of death cannot defend themselves against such distortions and misinformation.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE