Court orders remand of three men for alleged robbery, theft of cell phones

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of three men accused of robbing four persons of eight cell phones valued at N142,000.

The accused persons: Idris Eniola, 25, Segun Oluwole, 21 and Jamiu Olarenwaju, 20, all residents of Ipaja area of Lagos, were charged with conspiracy and robbery.

The offences are punishable under Sections 297 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take the pleas of the accused persons, directed the police to send the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She ordered that the accused should be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending the DPP’s advice.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until Sept. 21.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the accused persons committed the offences on May 9 at 9 p.m. at Abesan, Ipaja, Lagos.

He said that the accused persons armed themselves with dangerous weapons and robbed Mr Olaide Oresusi, Alani Adewale, Seun Alani and Mrs Olaide Ogundairo of their cell phones.

“The defendants accosted the complainants on the road with sticks, iron rods, bottles among other offensive weapons and dispossessed them of their belongings.

“They robbed Oresusi of three cell phones, valued at N37,000; Adewale of a cell phone of N35,000; robbed Alani of two phones, worth N28,000, and Ogundairo of two cell phones, valued at N42,000, totalling N142,000.

“The complainants reported the robbery case to the police.

“When the defendants were eventually arrested, the complainants identified them as those people who robbed them.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that robbery violates Section 297 which attracts not less than 21 years imprisonment, while Section 411 prescribes two years for conspiracy.

(NAN)

