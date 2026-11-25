Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed deep sadness over the death of veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie.

Obi also described Edochie’s passing as a profound loss to the Nteje community in Anambra State, the Igbo people, Nigeria and Africa at large.

In a condolence message posted on his X account on Wednesday, the NDC presidential candidate said Edochie remained a distinguished son of Anambra State and Nigeria, as well as one of Africa’s most celebrated actors.

According to him, Edochie’s exceptional talent and contributions to the arts brought African culture and traditions to audiences across the world.

He recalled Edochie’s memorable portrayal of Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s “Things Fall Apart”, noting that the actor’s deep understanding of African culture and command of both English and Igbo distinguished him as an exceptional performer.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, also acknowledged Edochie’s experience as a broadcaster and his role as a custodian of cultural heritage.

He recalled having the privilege of meeting and listening to the late veteran actor on several occasions, describing each encounter as so engaging that he often wished he could spend more time in his company.

The former governor said he was particularly saddened that Edochie would not live to witness the emergence of the New Nigeria he believed in and had passionately supported.

He noted that the actor’s voice, artistry and contributions to Nigeria’s cultural identity would remain indelible.

Obi prayed that God would grant the late veteran actor eternal repose and comfort his family and all those mourning his death.