An APC chieftain and traditional titleholder, Otunba Adejare Rewane Adegbenro, has called on APC governors, ministers, appointees and party stakeholders to demonstrate greater commitment to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and his re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Adegbenro expressed concern over what he described as inadequate and, in some cases, embarrassing commitment by some officeholders to communicating the administration’s achievements and policies at the grassroots.

According to him, President Tinubu has taken bold and far-reaching decisions to reposition Nigeria’s economy and address structural challenges that previous administrations lacked the courage to confront.

While acknowledging that Nigerians are still grappling with the effects of some reforms, he said national transformation requires courage, consistency, patience and collective responsibility, rather than silence, excuses or spectatorship from those who have benefited most from the system.

“The President cannot be everywhere at the same time. Ministers, governors, heads of government agencies and other political appointees must rise to the occasion and take ownership of the administration’s achievements, policies and development agenda. They did not accept these offices to watch from the sidelines,” Adegbenro stated.

He said occupying public office, enjoying government privileges and staying close to the corridors of power must be matched by measurable performance. Those who enjoy the benefits of office without delivering results, he added, are a liability to the administration.

Adegbenro also expressed concern that some governors and stakeholders spend more time in Abuja than in the states they were elected to govern. He urged governors to return to their states, strengthen grassroots governance, engage their constituents and ensure that resources translate into visible improvements in the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

“Governance cannot be conducted from hotel lobbies and photo opportunities,” he said.

He called for greater support for and respect for traditional rulers, chiefs and community leaders, describing them as vital links between government and the grassroots. He said they should be involved in communicating policies and addressing community concerns rather than being remembered only when elections approach.

Adegbenro commended the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike; Minister of Works, David Umahi; Minister of Finance, Taiwo Oyedele; CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso; Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh; Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake; Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa; Director-General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade; and Abba Bello for their contributions to governance and mobilisation.

He praised Wike for his commitment to infrastructure development and the transformation of the FCT, noting that results speak louder than speeches. He also acknowledged Umahi’s efforts to improve road infrastructure and connectivity and commended Oyedele for steering fiscal policy and supporting the reform agenda.

He reserved special commendation for Cardoso for his leadership of the apex bank at a critical period, saying monetary policy management, financial-sector stability, exchange-rate reforms and confidence in the banking system remained critical to economic recovery.

He commended Owan Enoh for advancing industrial development and local production, Alake for repositioning the solid minerals sector, Musawa for promoting culture, the creative industry and tourism, and Olopade for repositioning sports as a tool for youth empowerment, employment and investment.

“These officials show what is possible when appointees choose work over wait-and-see politics,” he said.

He singled out Abba Bello, Chief Executive Officer of NEXIM Bank, for special commendation over his campaign activities in Kaduna and Katsina States, acknowledging his commitment, energy and dedication to taking the campaign message to the people.

He said political mobilisation should not be left exclusively to elected officeholders and appointees, urging other stakeholders to demonstrate similar commitment.

“The time for sitting on the fence is over,” he said.

In a statement he personally signed on Tuesday, Adegbenro urged other ministers, governors and appointees to ensure their positions and resources translated into meaningful benefits for the people, insisting that the success of the Tinubu administration was a collective responsibility.

He called on the President and APC leadership to critically assess commitment within the party and identify those who were working and those who were merely posing.

“Loyalty should not be measured by attendance at presidential events, photographs with influential personalities or constant presence in Abuja, but by service delivery, grassroots mobilisation and the willingness to communicate government programmes with facts,” he said.

“The 2027 election must not be approached with complacency. No political party should assume victory without earning the confidence of the electorate. Arrogance and entitlement have lost elections before, and they can lose this one,” he added.

Reaffirming his commitment to national unity, Adegbenro said national identity must take precedence over ethnic and regional considerations, adding that the 2027 contest should not be reduced to ethnic sentiment or religious division.

He said President Tinubu should be given the opportunity to consolidate the reforms already initiated, but stressed that such an opportunity must be backed by commitment from those entrusted with public responsibility.

“The President needs genuine partners, not political spectators. He needs people who are prepared to work, mobilise and defend the administration’s record through tangible achievements,” he added.

He stressed that governors should emulate Abia State Governor Alex Otti for his strides in governance instead of abandoning their states to make Abuja’s Transcorp Hilton their operational office.