PDP to appeal court judgement on Ogun chapter

By Taofeek Lawal - Abuja 
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it will appeal the court judgment on the Ogun State chapter of the party delivered by a Federal High Court in Abeokuta in Suit No. FHC/AB/CS/83/2022 on September 27, 2022.
A statement made available to Tribune Online on Wednesday by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, said the PDP NWC reviewed this during its meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.
The party, however, called on all its candidates, critical stakeholders and members of the party in Ogun State to remain focused and not allow themselves to be distracted.
“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at its meeting on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, thoroughly reviewed the situation in its Ogun State Chapter, as it relates to the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta in Suit No. FHC/AB/CS/83/2022 delivered on September 27, 2022.
“The PDP is dissatisfied with the judgement of the Federal High Court, presided over by Hon. Justice O.O Oguntoyinbo, which directed the Ogun State Executive of the Party to conduct a fresh primary to nominate candidates for the 2023 general elections.
“In his judgment, Hon. Justice Oguntoyinbo held thus “I hereby Order that fresh primary elections be conducted by the current Ogun State Executives of the 2nd Defendant (Peoples Democratic Party) for the nomination of candidates for elective positions i.e House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senatorial and Governorship elections within 14 days”.
“After a comprehensive review and extensive consultations with Party leaders and critical stakeholders particularly in Ogun State, the NWC has resolved to appeal the Judgment.
“Consequently, the NWC has directed the National Legal Adviser of the Party to commence all actions necessary to appeal the judgement.
“The PDP urges all candidates of our Party in Ogun State, all critical stakeholders, Party members and our teeming supporters to remain focused and not allow themselves to be distracted as the PDP rallies Nigerians to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

