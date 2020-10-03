PDP senatorial candidate task youths to challenge bad leadership

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Kaduna central during the 2019 general elections, Lawal Adamu Usman (Mr LA) has tasked youths in the country to challenge bad leadership if the country must change.

This was even as he also challenged them to join politics as they can effect meaningful change if they are politically active.

Speaking in an interview on Saturday, Usman lamented that the older generation of Nigerian leaders who have clung to power since independence, have failed the younger generations and urged the youth to stand up against these type of leaders.

“Demand that they show real commitment to reducing youth unemployment, insecurity and poverty,” he stressed.

He also lamented that the leaders have consistently denied the youth national leadership positions by hinting that the youth are lazy and unproductive.

“Rise up to counter these damaging insinuations by educating our people to recognize poor leadership and demand that elected leaders respond to the basic challenges facing us today,” he said.

Acknowledging that politics is an honourable calling, the PDP chieftain urged the youth to join politics and improve its quality.

‘As an engine of society, you must learn the history of the sterling contributions of Nigeria’s past leaders whenever the nation needed statesmanship, courage and commitment to its causes.

“Challenge our leaders to protect our weak and vulnerable, and prepare to assume responsibilities to serve our people by changing our political culture from one that serves the leader, to one which creates leaders that serve the people.

“Understand the nature of our decaying economy and learn trades and skills that will rebuild its foundations. Acquire quality and honest education of all kinds, because you cannot lead if you are both a cheat and a glorified illiterate.

‘Knowledge is the foundation of good leadership, and it has no shortcuts,” he urged the youth, he declared.

