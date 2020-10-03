Former minister, Gbagi lauds foremost Professor of Pharmacy, Okpako

The late Professor David Tinakpoevwan Okpako has been described as a foremost Pharmacist and one of the best pharmacologists that have ever emerged from Africa.

In a statement released during the burial ceremony of Prof. Okpako in Owhawha town in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, weekend, the former Minister of Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, while eulogizing Prof. Okpako, said the late professor was one of the first professors in Urhobo nation and one of the first set of professors of Pharmacy in Nigeria.

He added that Prof. Okpako, through his relentless effort and patriotism, helped to establish the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Ibadan and the Delta State University, Abraka.

Olorogun Gbagi described Professor Okpako as an honest, patriotic and hardworking Nigerian who dedicated all his life to providing quality education and humanitarian services to Nigeria and beyond.

The ex-minister noted that the late professor, having done all his studies in USA, had the huge opportunity of staying back, but decided to return to Nigeria to patriotically contribute to the development of his fatherland.

He noted that Okpako becoming a professor at the age of 41 years is a clear testimony to his academic prowess, intellectual dexterity and dedication to duty. He thus called on Nigerians, both home and abroad, to emulate the selfless lifestyle of Prof. Okpako contributing to the service of his nation.

He described Prof. Okpako as a founding father of Pharmacy and Pharmacology education in Nigeria and referred to him as a great grand-father professor for being able to produce generations of several professors, pharmacists and pharmacologists.

While referring to Prof. Okpako as a professor par excellence, Olorogun noted that apart from Prof. Okpako’s academic prowess, he also promoted Urhobo cultural value in the area of traditional medicine, folklore and Udje songs and dance.

Olorogun Gbagi commended him for putting Urhobo in the international limelight through his scholarship and academic feat and bringing recognition to entire Nigeria by popularizing the study of pharmacy and pharmacology in the country.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

At 60 Nigeria Must Fight For Independence, Says Bishop Badejo Of Oyo Catholic Diocese

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary, Most Reverend Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo in his message on the occasion…Gbagi lauds foremost Professor Gbagi lauds foremost Professor

Eight Injured, 20 Vehicles Destroyed As PDP, APC Supporters Clash Again In Ondo

No fewer than eight persons were seriously injured during a clash between the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)…Gbagi lauds foremost Professor Gbagi lauds foremost Professor

Oba Of Benin Warns Wike, Others: We Don’t Want Godfathers For Our Gov

Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Square II, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to turn itself to another godfather to the reelected governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki…Gbagi lauds foremost Professor Gbagi lauds foremost Professor

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE