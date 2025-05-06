PDP reconstitutes Edo caretaker committee

National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a Caretaker Committee to oversee the affairs of its Edo State chapter as part of efforts to stabilise the party ahead of the September 2025 governorship election in the state.

The appointment, announced on Monday by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Tuesday was made on behalf of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) in accordance with Section 29(2)(b) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, a former state chairman and ally of Governor Godwin Obaseki, will head the new 10-member caretaker committee, which has been mandated to steer the party’s affairs for an initial period not exceeding three months.

Members are Hon. Harrison Omagbon, Hon. Fidel Igenegbale, Hon. Chris Nehikhare, Tony Anenih Jnr., Arch. Bishop Anthony Okosun, Hon. Segun Saiki, Adezat Kuburat Ibrahim and Augustine Edosomwan.

Hon. Henry Duke Tenebe is to serve as Secretary.

According to the PDP, the committee is expected to carry out its duties under the provisions of Section 21(2)(a-b) of the party constitution, which outlines the powers and responsibilities of interim leadership structures.

The NWC has called on all party members in Edo State to remain united and work collaboratively with the caretaker leadership to ensure stability and success ahead of the critical governorship contest.

The party also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and media organisations to take note of the new leadership structure and engage accordingly.

This restructuring comes in the wake of internal tensions within the Edo PDP, particularly following contentious primaries and the factional battle between Governor Obaseki’s camp and loyalists of his estranged deputy, Philip Shaibu, who emerged as a parallel governorship candidate before being suspended by the party.

The former deputy governor has since decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP believes that the reconstitution of the state chapter’s leadership will heal divisions and restore order as the party prepares for a potentially tough electoral battle against a resurgent All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo.

