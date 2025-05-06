Anambra: Police seek help as pregnant woman found hanging from tree

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has called on stakeholders and community leaders of Idemili North Local Government Area to assist with information to help unravel the perpetrators of the suspected murder of a pregnant woman found hanging from a cashew tree along the Uke/Ideani road.

Describing the incident as unfortunate and a stark example of “man’s inhumanity to man,” the CP ordered a thorough investigation to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice.

To this end, the Command is appealing to members of the public to help identify the deceased. Police operatives from the Ogidi Division have recovered the body and deposited it in the mortuary.

Further developments will be communicated accordingly.

The call was contained in a statement signed and made available to journalists in Awka on Tuesday by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga.