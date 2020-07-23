PDP primary: we fought a good fight — Agboola Ajayi

The Ondo State deputy governor and an aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded gubernatorial primary of the party, Hon. Agboola Ajayi has accepted defeat in the race for the party’s ticket.

Ajayi who admitted this in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Allen Sowore, said the people have spoken and said he has accepted the outcome of the result, but said “we fought a good fight”

He commended the people of the standing by him in his struggle to win the election and liberate the state.

Ajayi stated in the statement “following the outcome of the primary election of our party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), held on 22nd July 2020, where Eyitayo Jegede SAN, was elected winner, we wish to thank the good people of Ondo State for standing with us in the struggle to liberate our State.

“The people have spoken, and we accept the outcome in good faith, knowing fully well that it was a race against different forces.

“We remain undaunted and resolute about our commitment to a people-oriented government against personalised democracy.

“We wish the good people of Ondo State and the winner the best as we march on. For us, life goes on”

