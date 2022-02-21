PDP postpones outstanding Lagos Congress

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the postponement of outstanding state congress for the purpose of electing a new executive committee of the party in Lagos State.

The exercise earlier had been scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, will now hold Sunday, February 27, 2022.

A statement issued by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, advised all aspirants, critical stakeholders and teeming members of PDP in Lagos to take note.

This is coming as the national leadership of the PDP also approved the nomination of some party members led by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State as chairman to serve on the Electoral Committee for the Osun Ward Congresses for the purpose of electing 3-Man Ad-Hoc Ward Delegates to the Special State Congress.

The members of the Committee are Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, Sen. Ahmed Maccido. Nze Ozichukwu Fidelis, Prince Yandev Amabai, Mrs Nellie Ikpi and Dr Abiye Sekibo will serve as Secretary.

The exercise is scheduled to hold from Wednesday, February 23, 2022, to Thursday, February 24, 2022, in all the 332 Wards of Osun State.

The PDP has also constituted the Ward Congresses Electoral Appeal Panel to consider appeals arising from the conduct of the Ward Congresses in Anambra State.

The panel headed by former Kaduna State governor, Sen. Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, has as members Dame Esther Uduehi, Rt. Hon. Mulikat Adeola Akande, Hon. Ubandoma Laven, and Amb. Sen. Umar El-Gash who is its Secretary

The exercise is scheduled for Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the National Working Committee (NWC) Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja at 10.00 am.

