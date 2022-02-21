Enugu Police assure residents of adequate security

Ahead of the forthcoming council elections in Enugu State, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abubakar Lawal, has assured the residents of the preparedness of the command to provide adequate security.

In a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, the CP also said that “acts of electoral malpractice and violence won’t be tolerated,” and urged all registered voters to come out and exercise their franchise without fear of Intimidation.

The Commissioner went on to caution political parties, their flag bearers and supporters against conducting themselves in manners capable of making the peaceful and smooth conduct of the elections impossible.

The statement reads:

“In view of the forthcoming Local Government elections, scheduled to hold in all the 17 Local Government Areas of Enugu State on Wednesday 23rd February 2022, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abubakar Lawal, fdc, has ordered the maximum deployment of personnel and other policing resources of the Command to ensure the security and peaceful conduct of the elections.

This is in addition to his reassuring commitment to collaborate with other security agencies, local security outfits and stakeholders to provide adequate security during the period of the elections and beyond.

“Consequently, the Commissioner has cautioned political parties, their flag bearers and supporters against conducting themselves in manners capable of making the peaceful and smooth conduct of the elections impossible; while warning that acts of electoral malpractice and violence of any kind would not be tolerated before, during and after the elections.

“Meanwhile, the CP has urged the electorate to use the opportunity of public holiday and restriction of non-essential human and vehicular movements on the day of the elections, as declared by the state government, to go out en-masse and exercise their franchise without fear of intimidation or harassment.

“He further enjoins Ndi Enugu State to remain vigilant, law-abiding and voluntarily comply with the men on duty.

