PDP gets committee for Electoral Act, Constitutional amendments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up an engagement committee for the proposed amendment to the Electoral Act as well as the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Announcing this in a statement in Abuja on Friday, Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary of the party said the committee, which has former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremmadu, as Chairman is to, among other things, collate inputs from critical stakeholders as well as engage relevant civil society groups and work closely with the National Assembly for more inclusive and accelerated processes in the desired amendment to the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution.

The statement said such amendments include a constitutional review that will among other things entrench the desired federal structure as well as a review of the Electoral Act that will guarantee free, fair, clean, transparent and credible elections while eliminating loopholes that encourage violence, manipulations and rigging at all levels.

Other members of the committee are Senator Suleiman Nazif, Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, Hon. T.J Yusuf, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, Senator Sahabi Yau, Senator Biodun Olujimi, Mrs Laurentia Mallam, Dr Oche Joseph Otorkpa (Youths Demography), Hon. Joyce Ramnap and Barr. Taminu Turaki SAN, who serves as the secretary of the committee.

The PDP urged all critical stakeholders and all party members to avail themselves the opportunity presented by the establishment of the committee to make contributions towards the proposed amendment to the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act.

