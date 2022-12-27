PDP feud: Gusau wades in as G5 meets in London again

THE Nyesom Wike-led group of gov- ernors of the Peo- ples Democratic Party (PDP), have

landed in London, United Kingdom, in continuation of their meeting to fashion a strategy for the 2023 presi- dential election.

The team that left for the trip on Boxing Day in- cluded Governors Sam Or- tom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Uguanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

They have remained con- sistent in their call for the removal of the national chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to pave way for the emergence of a southern politician as the party boss.

They have since with- drawn their support for the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar.

Meanwhile, it will be re- called that the Director General of the PDP Presi- dential Campaign Council PCC and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, was supposed to return to Makurdi with the party standard-bearer for a meet- ing with Governor Ortom before Christmas.

The meeting did not hold.

Tambuwal had stated this during a peace meeting with the Benue governor early in December at which time Ortom had advised him to reach out to other members of the G5 since he could not take decision on their behalf.

The source also revealed that the recent meeting between Ortom and Gov- ernor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, who is the chairman of the PDP PCC, was at the instance of Emmanuel, who expressed discomfort at the absence of the five PDP governors at party meeting.

It was not clear whether the Akwa Ibom governor in- tends to continue his peace initiative with the aggrieved group.

However, it was learnt that a former National Se- curity Adviser (NSA), Major General Aliyu Gusau (retd), has now waded into the G5 feud with the presidential candidate of the PDP.

Findings revealed that the Zamfara State-born politi- cian invited Ortom to his Abuja residence for a meet- ing over the crisis and sub- sequently spoke to Atiku on phone.

It was gathered that the former vice-president, who was contacted while he was about to depart Owerri on his recent campaign trip to Imo State, had requested the Benue governor to wait for him on Gusau’s resi- dence, a request Ortom was said to have rejected.

Meanwhile, the G5 re- mains divided over the presidential candidate to support for next year’s elec- tion.

While Wike is said to be leaning towards the All Pro- gressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, Ortom has in- dicated his preference for the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

There are, however, strong indications that Obi may be favoured by the group.

It is believed that one of the reasons for the London meeting is to work towards a common ground on the presidential race.