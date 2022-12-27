Anger over murder of Lagos lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, by police

NIGERIANS have expressed anger over the murder of a female law- yer, Bolanle Raheem, in the Ajah area of Lagos on Christmas Day.

She was allegedly shot by a trigger-happy Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) who is currently in custody, according to the spokesperson for the Lagos State police command, Ben- jamin Hundeyin.

“The ASP who shot [Bolanle] and two others with him have since been taken into custody,” Hun- deyin tweeted on Monday.

“Unfortunate and avoid- able incident that was. The ASP that shot and two others with him have since been taken into custody. They are to be moved to the SCID for further investiga- tion,” Hundeyin said on his Twitter handle, @BenHun- deyin.

He also said the police- men would be moved to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Panti for fur- ther investigation.

“The Lagos State police command condoles with the family, friends and colleagues of Barrister Bolanle Raheem. The Commissioner of Po- lice, Lagos State command, Abiodun Alabi, has been in touch with the family and the Nigeria Bar Association since yesterday [Sunday] and has given firm assurances that justice will definitely prevail,” he added.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when the deceased and her family were together in a car.

Nigerian Tribune recalls that this was not the first time such an incident had occurred in the area.

Earlier, a 31-year-old man identified as Gafaru Buraimoh of Land Estate, Ajah was also shot dead by a police officer attached to the same police division (Ajiwe).

The social media was awash with comments from Nigerians who expressed an- ger over the development.

“@mrmacaronii: A Ni- gerian police officer from Ajiwe division shot and killed Bolanle Raheem on Christmas Day. It is from this same division an of- ficer killed Gafaru Buraimoh about two weeks ago. This barbarism by the Nigeria Police must come to an end. These murderers must pay for their crimes!”

“A lawyer, Bolanle Ra- heem, is reported to have been shot and murdered at close range on Christmas Day by a rogue policeman attached to Ajiwe Police Di- vision, Ajah. This is barbaric. It is a sad commentary that despite EndSARS, Nigerians are still being slaughtered by the police — Inibehe Ef- fiong (@InibeheEffiong).”

“This time yesterday, Bar- rister Bolanle Raheem was still alive. She was prob- ably getting ready to head to church. Unknown to her she would be killed by men in uniform who are paid to protect her from harm. What a country — Eniola Akinkuotu (@ENIBOY).

“If Nigeria can happen to Barristers who know their rights, where is the hope of the common man? RIP Bolanle Raheem — Doctör PenkingTM (@drpenking).”

It’s s time the @PoliceNG direct its officers on patrol and vehicular inspection within our communities and cities not to be in posses- sion of firearms. Punishing the officer who shot Bolanle Raheem alone won’t meet the justice of the situation given the recurrence of this act — Christian Ededhor Esq. (@Chrisededhor).”

“Why can’t we just have festivities without avoidable sorrow? Bolanle Raheem wasn’t a criminal, she’s just a mother who took her four kids to an eatery. But a mad, trigger-happy and most likely drunk policeman cut her life short. Leaving four kids without their Mom — RESOLUTE man! (@Nigeri- aHeist)”

“Bolanle Raheem’s death was so needless. I don’t wish any Nigeria policeman well. I have no goodwill to- wardstheentireforce.Why shoot fgs! It’s beyond heart- breaking — Adetoke (@ Toksadee).”

Meanwhile, the La- gos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has condemned in strongest terms the shooting and killing of Mrs Raheem under the Ajah bridge by a police officer attached to Ajiwe police station while the vic- tim and her family were on their way out for Christmas Day celebration.

The governor expressed shock and sadness over the mindless shooting of “a harmless citizen” by a po- lice officer whose primary job was to protect the same citizen.





Sanwo-Olu sympathised with the family, friends and associates of the late Bolanle Raheem, pledging the state government’s full support and cooperation with police authorities in their investigation to un- ravel the remote and imme- diate cause of the shooting that led to the untimely death of the innocent cit- izen, with a view to ensur- ing that justice is served.

He said: “I have studied preliminary reports on the matter and have instructed the appropriate government officers to immediately get on it. We must ensure speedy justice for the late Bolanle. Our government cannot sit back and watch our citizens killed by the same law enfor- cers who should ordinarily protect them.

“I’m aware that the La- gos State police command has arrested, disarmed and detained the police officers involved in the shooting incident. I can assure you that the accused persons will have their day in court and nothing will be spared under the Laws of Lagos State until justice is served adequately.

“We will ensure that it is done speedily because justice delayed is justice denied.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu, however, appealed to res- idents to remain calm and not take the law into their own hands on the matter, assuring Lagosians that the government would live up to its responsibilities and get justice for the deceased.

The governor prayed for the repose of the late Bolanle Raheem’s soul, ask- ing God to grant her imme- diate family and friends the fortitude to bear the irre- parable loss.

Also reacting, the presid- ential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in a tweet, condemned the killing.

“The shooting of Bolanle Raheem by a police officer is heartbreaking and stands condemned. This latest shooting calls to attention the urgent need for police reforms that will sanitise the Force and bring it in line with best policing practices.

“I call on the police au- thorities and the justice system to expedite action on the matter, as justice delayed is justice denied. This will serve as a de- terrent to the incidents of irresponsible shooting of innocent citizens by law en- forcement agents.

“I express my deepest condolences to the family, friends and the Nigeria Bar Association, in particular its Lagos chapter. May her soul rest in peace,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Inspect- or-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has condemned the killing of Raheem.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Monday by the Force Pub- lic Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, “the IGP, who described the incident as unfortunate and sad, has ordered speedy in- vestigation and prosecution of the officers responsible for the ugly and unprofessional act, which doesn’t portray the Nigeria Police Standard Operating Procedure and core values.”

The statement added that in the same vein, the IGP commiserated with the family, friends and col- leagues of the deceased and prayed for the repose of her soul.

“The IGP further assures the general public of justice in the case, while he warns officers and men of the Force to be professional and people-oriented in the discharge of their duties and operate within the am- bit of the law, as the Force’s leadership will not condone any inappropriate or unpro- fessional acts.”

The Nigerian Bar Associ- ation (NBA) has deplored the “cold blooded murder of our member, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem by an officer of the Nigeria Police Force attached to Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah, Lagos State.

In a statement on Monday, by its National Publicity Secretary, Akorede Habeeb Lawal, the NBA said: “This dastardly incident occurred on December 25 while Mrs Raheem was returning from a Christmas church service with her husband and other family members.

“The NBA President, Mr Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, upon receiving the sad news, made efforts to get across to the husband of our deceased member, who understandably has been unavailable to answer calls.

“The NBA President has however spoken to the brother-in-law of our de- ceased member and ex- tended the condolence of the NBA to the family and assured the family of the support of the NBA in this difficult time.

“Since this terrible incident, the NBA has taken the initi- atives to uncover the facts surrounding the murder of our member. The NBA Pres- ident has engaged the police authorities including the As- sistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2 (Mr. Bode Adeyinka Adeleke) as well as the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State (MrAbiodunAlabi).

“While the NBA acknow- ledges the sympathy and regret of the police author- ities over this incident, the NBA President has unequi- vocally demanded that the Nigeria Police officially dis- close and immediately re- lease to Nigerians the fuller details of the errant officer and other officers respons- ible for this heinous act.

“The NBA President has informed the police of the resolve of the NBA to be a complainant in this case along with the family of late Mrs. Raheem.”