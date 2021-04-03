PDP expresses worry over ill-fated NAF jet

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed worry over conflicting reports and claims surrounding the ill-fated Nigerian Air Force fighter jet and its “courageous pilots, who put their lives on the line for the security of our nation.”

The party made this known in a statement issued Saturday by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary.

It charged the nation’s gallant troops in the front not to allow the situation to dampen their spirits at this critical time, adding that “the PDP, and of course, all patriotic Nigerians, appreciate their sacrifices in defending our nation despite the odds.”

The party, however, urged the Nigerian Air Force to hasten its investigation on the matter so that Nigerians would be adequately informed.

The party called on Nigerians to remain at alert and continue to support and pray for the troops as they battle on the fronts as it expressed its belief that every effort must be made to secure the nation from terrorists, insurgents and bandits.

