Buhari condemns deadly attacks on Ebonyi communities, Soludo

President Muhammadu Buhari has strongly condemned what he observed as the dastardly attack last Monday night in three communities in Íshíelu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The affected communities are Egedegede, Obegu and Amuzu communities.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) on Saturday, informed that the President has directed law enforcement agencies to fish out the attackers and make them face justice, stressing that the perpetrators of this “heinous attack” should not be spared.

The President extended his deepest sympathies to families and friends who have lost loved ones, and to every member of the communities in Ebonyi State traumatised by these despicable acts of wickedness.

President Buhari has also sent a message of sympathy to the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, Professor Chukwuma Soludo who survived an attack by gunmen in Aguata LGA of Anambra State as he consulted with people on his political aspiration.

Expressing concern at the influx of illegal weapons, President Buhari reassured Nigerians that ongoing efforts which had led to the record recovery of illegal weapons and arrests of a large number of arms suppliers would be intensified.

The statement quoted President Buhari as saying: “I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on an outstanding Nigerian, Professor Chukwuma Soludo.

“Our prayers are with him and the families of the security operatives who lost their lives trying to defend innocent citizens assembled for a peaceful meeting.

“We will continue to empower the police and the armed forces in their brave struggle against terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Buhari condemns deadly attacks Buhari condemns deadly attacks

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Buhari condemns deadly attacks Buhari condemns deadly attacks